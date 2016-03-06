* Wheat suppliers welcome decision to replace Moussa
* Moussa had imposed a controversial ergot fungus policy
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, March 6 Egypt has appointed a new head of
its agriculture quarantine authority, the ministry of
agriculture said on Sunday, replacing Saad Moussa, who has been
at the centre of a controversy over the country's wheat imports.
As head of the agricultural quarantine agency Moussa imposed
a zero tolerance policy on ergot, a common grains fungus. This
was at odds with the ministry of agriculture and supply backing
a more common international standard that allows trace levels.
"Essam Fayed the minister of agriculture has appointed
Ibrahim Ahmed Imbabi, head of the Plant Pathology Research
Institute, to head the central administration of the
agricultural quarantine authority," a statement from the
ministry said.
The ministry said Imbabi's appointment was part of a plan to
"restructure the ministry of agriculture and its various
sectors, to develop and improve its performance".
One source close to the matter who asked not be named due to
the sensitivity of the issue said Moussa was relieved of his
post due to the controversy he caused over ergot.
Many traders, who say guaranteeing zero ergot is impossible,
have declined in recent months to make offers in state wheat
tenders, saying it was too costly to risk having their shipments
later turned away by Moussa's quarantine authority.
The disrupted wheat tenders have raised the possibility of a
shortage of grain which could pose a political problem for
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the impoverished population
relies on highly subsidised bread.
Traders welcomed the decision to replace Moussa and some
said purchase tenders would return to normal as a result.
"I can say that for the majority of suppliers they will be
more willing to participate in tenders now," one Cairo-based
trader said.
On Thursday, sources told Reuters the agricultural
quarantine authority was considering halting inspections of
imported wheat abroad.
Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, typically
sends its inspectors to ports abroad to clear wheat the
government has purchased ahead of its shipment. Cancelling this
would have increased the risk to traders that wheat would be
rejected after it had been shipped.
On Friday, the Agriculture Ministry said it would continue
to send its experts abroad as normal.
