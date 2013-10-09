WASHINGTON Oct 9 The United States' decision to
hold back aid to Egypt's military is not meant to be permanent,
senior administration officials said on Wednesday.
Officials briefed reporters on the details of an aid
reduction to Egypt that involves several large military systems.
The amount of aid withheld amounts to "hundreds of millions" of
dollars, one official said.
Washington will halt a $260 million cash transfer to Egypt,
the officials said.
In hopes the move will pressure Egypt's military leaders to
take steps to restore democracy after the ouster of elected
President Mohamed Mursi last summer, the officials said the aid
cut-off is not meant to be permanent.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Egyptian army chief
General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to tell him about the developments,
one official said.