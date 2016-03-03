(Adds comments from British Airways and Lufthansa)
By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO, March 3 Egypt's civil aviation ministry
said on Thursday the central bank had reached an agreement over
payments to foreign airlines who have struggled to repatriate
earnings, due to foreign currency shortages.
Import-dependent Egypt has faced a worsening dollar shortage
since the 2011 uprising and subsequent turmoil drove away
foreign investors and tourists.
The crash of a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai in late
October, killing all 224 people aboard, has further hit tourism
in the Red Sea, and with it Egypt's dollar earnings.
Last week Air France-KLM said it had been unable
to repatriate any earnings since October and was owed more than
100 million Egyptian pounds but the civil aviation
ministry said on Thursday that the airlines would be paid what
they are owed in foreign currency over "the coming period."
Gehad al-Ghazali, an advisor to the tourism minister, also
said on Thursday that the central bank contacted some of them on
Wednesday, agreeing in the case of British Airways to
transfer 50 percent of funds owed with the rest to come in
instalments.
Egypt also agreed to transfer 30 million pounds to Air
France-KLM, out of a total 120 million pounds owed, he added.
"The negotiations are going on with each company separately
and the transfers are made using the official dollar exchange
rate for today," he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television.
Local media had reported that British Airways stopped
accepting payment from customers and tour companies in Egyptian
pounds due to problems converting payments into hard currency.
BA said in a statement this issue had been resolved. It gave
no more details.
"These issues were beyond our control, but we are pleased
that this has now been resolved and as of today, customers can
book via the trade in local currency, on ba.com, or through our
call centre," a spokeswoma said.
Meanwhile Germany's Lufthansa thanked the
government for resolving the problem without giving details on
any payments plan.
"The Lufthansa Group will continue to take all necessary
measures to mitigate the effects of the current foreign currency
crisis in Africa and the Middle East," a Lufthansa spokesman
told Reuters.
Air France-KLM did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The Egyptian pound has come under pressure as foreign
currency reserves have dropped but the central bank is reluctant
to devalue for fear of further fuelling inflation and has
rationed dollars available for non-essential imports to give
priority instead to food, fuel, medicines and manufacturing
components.
($1=7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Additional reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo and Victoria
Byran in Berlin; Editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich)