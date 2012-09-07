(Adds deal to end the strike, flights to resume)
CAIRO, Sept 7 State-owned EgyptAir said it would
resume international flights from Cairo that had been suspended
for most of the day on Friday after reaching a deal with cabin
crew who had gone on strike over pay and conditions.
An Egyptair official said flights would resume at 6 p.m.
(1600 GMT). It had suspended them from 4 a.m. (0200 GMT).
A second airline official said an adviser to President
Mohamed Mursi had helped convince cabin crew to end the strike
at the national carrier after committing to meeting demands.
A spokesman for the cabin crew, Tamer al-Sioufi, said the
strike was called off after a deal was reached but said the crew
would walk out again on Sunday if it was not fully implemented.
The airlines said it had organised six international flight
departures during the hours of the strike using crews of private
airlines. Domestic flights were not affected by the strike.
Witnesses reported crowds of frustrated passengers. The
airline urged travellers to check before turning up at the
airport to confirm when their flights would depart.
