CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor has asked Cypriot authorities to hand over an Egyptian man accused of hijacking a passenger plane and diverting it to Cyprus, Egyptian state television reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, whom Cypriot and Egyptian authorities have identified as Seif Eldin Mustafa, 59, surrendered on Tuesday after commandeering a domestic Alexandria-Cairo flight with 72 passengers and crew on board.

All hostages were released unharmed. A Larnaca court on Wednesday remanded Mustafa in custody on suspicion of hijacking an EgyptAir aircraft with a fake suicide belt and diverting it to the east Mediterranean island.

