Unidentified people run off the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

CAIRO Cypriot authorities have determined that the belt worn by an Egyptian man who hijacked an EgyptAir plane on Tuesday did not contain explosives, Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

"Security in Cyprus confirmed that the explosive belt worn by the man who hijacked the plane was fake," it said.

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by John Stonestreet)