CAIRO, March 29 Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif
Ismail said the man who hijacked an EgyptAir plane and diverted
it to Cyprus was an Egyptian national who had asked to meet
European Union officials or to fly on to another airport.
Ismail told reporters that authorities would question the
hijacker to ascertain his true motives, which remained a
mystery.
"At some moments he asked to meet with a representative of
the European Union and at other points he asked to go to another
airport but there was nothing specific," he said.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Mostafa Hashem)