ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 29 U.S. President
Barack Obama was briefed on Tuesday about the hijacking of an
EgyptAir plane, the White House said, noting the incident did
not appear to be linked to terrorism but rather a personal
dispute.
The United States is concerned about the incident and about
the security of the international aviation system, but White
House spokesman Josh Earnest noted that there are no direct
flights to the United States from the airport in Alexandria,
Egypt, where the EgyptAir flight originated.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton, editing
by G Crosse)