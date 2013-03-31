CAIRO, March 31 Egypt closed Alexandria's
airport, the second biggest in the country, on Sunday after
police officers staged a protest on the runway to demand better
pay, state media said.
The officers, who do passport control and security work,
held a sit-in on the runway at El-Borj airport on the
Mediterranean coast to demand that authorities share with them
airport fees slapped on passengers, state news agency MENA said.
"The civil aviation authority regrets this irresponsible
behaviour," the agency said, adding that the airport would
remained closed until 0800 GMT on Monday.
Planes from Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabia's Nas Air and
Sharjah-based Air Arabia were unable to take off. Incoming
traffic was diverted to Cairo airport where officers had staged
a similar protest on Thursday, which did not affect traffic,
MENA said.
Egypt, which has endured more than two years of political
instability since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, is struggling
with a severe budget and currency crisis driving up inflation
and causing fuel shortages.
