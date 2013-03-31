(Airport reopens after runway protest over pay)
CAIRO, March 31 Alexandria's airport reopened
late on Sunday afternoon, state media said, after Egyptian
police officers ended their runway sit-in over higher pay which
closed the country's second biggest airport for over six hours.
The officers, responsible for passport control and security
at El-Borj airport on the Mediterranean coast, called off their
protest after a meeting a senior aviation official to discuss
some of their demands, state news agency MENA said.
"The civil aviation authority regrets this irresponsible
behaviour," MENA said.
The Alexandria police officers had demanded authorities give
them a share of the airport fees imposed on passengers. MENA did
not say whether their demands had been met.
Planes from Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabia's Nas Air and
Sharjah-based Air Arabia were unable to take off during the
sit-in. Incoming traffic was diverted to Cairo airport where
officers had staged a similar protest on Thursday, which did not
affect traffic, MENA said.
Egypt, which has endured more than two years of political
instability since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, is struggling
with a severe budget and currency crisis driving up inflation
and causing fuel shortages.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sophie
