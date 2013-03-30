CAIRO, March 30 Cairo international airport will
close most of its runways for four hours each day from early
June to save power for the Egyptian government that is
struggling to pay for fuel imports for power stations, the
minister of civil aviation said.
Power cuts have become more frequent since the uprising that
ousted President Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Two years of political
upheavals have choked off tourism revenues and pressured the
currency, triggering a soaring budget deficit.
Egypt's new Islamist leaders are trying to negotiate a
credit line with the International Monetary Fund as the country
faces a lack of funds to buy fuel, causing repeated power cuts.
"Cairo International airport will close for four hours daily
starting the first of June while one runway will be kept open to
receive any flights during those hours," the state news agency
quoted civil aviation minister Wael al-Maadawi as saying on
Saturday.
He said the closure should not have any impact on air
traffic as the airport had seen a dramatic reduction in flights,
and runways had been kept open without being used.
"The decision came after detailed study on the rate of work
that had witnessed a huge reduction (in traffic) in the past two
years," he added.
Shortages of state-subsidised diesel have paralysed
transportation in parts of the country and fuel problems are
expected to worsen as summer approaches and householders switch
on their air conditioners.
Spending on fuel subsidies accounts for around a fifth of
Egypt's budget.
The budget deficit is forecast to hit 10.9 percent of GDP in
the year to the end of June, assuming economic reforms are made
to curb spending. Without such reforms, the government says the
deficit will hit 12.3 percent.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Yasmine Saleh, editing by
Rosalind Russell)