WASHINGTON The United States is "deeply disappointed" by the sentence handed down in an Egyptian court on Saturday against three Al Jazeera TV journalists, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We urge the government of Egypt to take all available measures to redress this verdict, which undermines the very freedom of expression necessary for stability and development," the statement said.

The journalists were sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)