Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON The United States is "deeply disappointed" by the sentence handed down in an Egyptian court on Saturday against three Al Jazeera TV journalists, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
"We urge the government of Egypt to take all available measures to redress this verdict, which undermines the very freedom of expression necessary for stability and development," the statement said.
The journalists were sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.