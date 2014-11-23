REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
CAIRO Nov 23 Egypt's Amer Group will be split into two companies, the real estate company said in a statement on Sunday.
The firm, which owns hotels, restaurants and malls, among other businesses, did not give a reason for the decision, but has scheduled a news conference for later in the day. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.