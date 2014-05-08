Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
CAIRO May 8 Egypt real estate company Amer Group's first-quarter net profit fell 87 percent to 2.026 million Egyptian pounds ($288,200), the company said in a statement sent to the stock exchange on Thursday.
Net profit was 15.352 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 7.0302 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: