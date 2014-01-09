CAIRO Jan 9 Egyptian airport authorities have arrested an Egyptian-born American who belongs to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood on charges of taking part in violence against the state, security sources said on Thursday.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Khaled Mahmoud Migahid, is accused of burning police stations, said the security sources. His name was on a list of people prohibited from leaving the country.

Egypt has launched a tough crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood since the army deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July after mass protests against his rule.

Hundreds of Brotherhood members have been killed by security forces and thousands have been arrested. The state has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation.

The campaign against the group has raised concerns among human rights groups and Egypt's Western allies, including the United States.

Bombing and shooting attacks on security forces have risen sharply since Mursi's ouster. Hundreds of police and army troops have been killed. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mike Collett-White)