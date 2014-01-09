CAIRO Jan 9 Egyptian airport authorities have
arrested an Egyptian-born American who belongs to the outlawed
Muslim Brotherhood on charges of taking part in violence against
the state, security sources said on Thursday.
The man, identified as 47-year-old Khaled Mahmoud Migahid,
is accused of burning police stations, said the security
sources. His name was on a list of people prohibited from
leaving the country.
Egypt has launched a tough crackdown on the Muslim
Brotherhood since the army deposed Islamist president Mohamed
Mursi in July after mass protests against his rule.
Hundreds of Brotherhood members have been killed by security
forces and thousands have been arrested. The state has declared
the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation.
The campaign against the group has raised concerns among
human rights groups and Egypt's Western allies, including the
United States.
Bombing and shooting attacks on security forces have risen
sharply since Mursi's ouster. Hundreds of police and army troops
have been killed.
(Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mike Collett-White)