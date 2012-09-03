* Veiled women long sidelined from prominent TV role
* Mubarak banned Muslim Brotherhood, hounded Islamists
* Many praise new freedom, some fear creeping Islamisation
CAIRO, Sept 3 Egypt's first veiled newsreader on
state television has drawn support from many viewers for ending
an unwritten rule under ousted Hosni Mubarak that kept covered
women out of the top job, although some fretted it co u ld herald
social restrictions.
Fatma Nabil appeared on television on Sunday evening wearing
make-up, a smart black jacket and a beige "hijab" or veil
covering her hair, the same kind of covering most women wear in
Egypt but never seen on a news anchor on state TV.
"The appearance of a veiled announcer on Egyptian television
for the first time is a victory for freedoms and does not
diminish (freedoms) as some imagine. Is barring a veiled woman
from presenting a programme freedom?" said Samih Toukan, posting
a note on the subject on albawaba website.
Although some female talk show hosts on the state
broadcaster have worn the hijab, Mubarak's more secular-minded
authorities kept veiled women out of the prominent newsreading
role on television, seen as the face of the nation.
"This is a case of personal freedom. There is no problem,"
said Khaled Atef, a bank employee speaking on a busy Cairo
street, adding it should not be considered a political gesture.
After Mohamed Mursi won the presidential election and his
Muslim Brotherhood dominated the parliamentary poll, some
liberals and minority Christians have voiced worries that
religious codes could be imposed to restrict their freedoms.
Mursi, who like many members of the Brotherhood was jailed
under Mubarak, dismisses such worries, saying he represents
everyone.
But some critics said the latest move on state television
meant the Brotherhood, known as the Ikhwan in Arabic, was
gradually extending its influence over society.
"No to the Ikhwanization of the news," wrote commentator
Loai El Ashry on the website of the independent daily Al-Masry
al-Youm.
Another man, who only called himself "Oppressed Muslim",
wrote on the state broadcaster's website EgyNews: "I am
oppressed by the actions of the Brotherhood ... who want all of
Egypt to become the Brotherhood as if we are not Muslims and
will only become so in their presence."
Mursi has been criticised for seeking to muzzle the press.
Two journalists face trial for insulting the president and the
Brotherhood-dominated upper house of parliament has picked new
editors for top state newspapers, a common practice under
Mubarak that activists said should have stopped under Mursi.
Mursi's aides dismiss the criticism, pointing to his
frequently voiced commitment to free speech and his decision to
pass a law to end the pre-trial detention of people facing
press-related charges.
Some Egyptians, such as journalist Rawya Rageh writing on
Twitter, welcomed the reversal of a restriction on veiled women
but said the debate about change should go much deeper.
"Reform in state media should be about more than appearances
(veil) - it should be about undoing the practice of being the
state's mouthpiece," she wrote.
Shahira Amin, a news anchor on state-run Nile TV, who does
not wear the veil, said it had long been an unwritten rule to
bar women wearing the hijab from the newsreader's role.
"The long unfair discrimination against veiled women has
been removed after the revolution, as they were the ones
discriminated against, not us," she told Reuters.
