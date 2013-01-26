Al Ahly fans, also known as ''Ultras'', celebrate and shout slogans inside Al Ahly club's training stadium, after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egypt's National Defence Council, headed by President Mohamed Mursi, condemned street violence on Saturday and called for a broad national dialogue to resolve political differences, the information minister said after the council met.

Information Minister Salah Abdel Maqsoud, who attended the meeting with Mursi and other ministers including the defence minister who is a general in charge of the army, said in a televised address the council could consider declaring a state of emergency or a curfew in areas of violence if needed.

At least 39 people have been killed in violence in Port Said on Saturday over a court ruling and across the nation during Friday's anti-Mursi protests.

