CAIRO/DUBAI Oct 8 When Abu Dhabi-run contractor
Arabtec signed a deal with the Egyptian government for
a high-profile housing project it was seen as a sign of the Gulf
Arab state's support for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
But the project announced in March 2014 and a pillar of
Sisi's election campaign, has stalled, possibly risking his
reputation and highlighting Egypt's habit of promising grandiose
ventures and then struggling to deliver.
Egyptians were promised one million homes by 2020 at a cost
of about 280 billion Egyptian pounds ($35.76 billion) and a raft
of other projects to help the economy get back on its feet after
the political upheaval that followed the 2011 uprising.
Sisi was counting on billions of dollars in pledges of help
from Gulf Arab oil-producing allies, backers of the army's
overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood
in 2013. Some of which this money has failed to materialise, and
local banks are unable to finance the Arabtec project.
"Egyptians want these projects now but in fact they will take
years to finish," said a Western diplomat in Cairo.
Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding for the project
with Dubai-based Arabtec, which built the world's tallest
building, the Burj Khalifa for Emaar Properties, but
now it has ground to a halt. A source familiar with the matter
pointed to disagreements over the contract and funding
difficulties.
Work has not started and Arabtec has yet to submit a
building plan. Arabtec declined to comment, while Abu Dhabi
officials could not be reached for comment.
Abu Dhabi, the dominant member of the United Arab Emirates
and home to the country's federal government institutions, is
the company's largest shareholder in Arabtec through state fund
Aabar, which holds a 36.1 percent stake.
Abu Dhabi officials have been Arabtec's chairmen since
mid-2012, with the current board all part of the emirate's
government and business elite.
In the original announcement, Arabtec's then chief executive
Hasan Ismaik said the project owed much to Abu Dhabi's crown
prince "who has been very keen to mobilise all efforts to boost
support to our brothers in Egypt through a multitude of
humanitarian, economic and social initiatives".
SISI UNDER PRESSURE
The UAE is still deeply committed to Sisi but when it comes
to commercial ventures it is paying closer attention to contract
details for a good return on investment, Western diplomats say.
Sisi's success in cracking down on the Muslim Brotherhood -
seen by Gulf allies as an existential threat - may mean the UAE
has less reason to engage in ventures to back him. UAE finances
have also been hurt by a fall in oil prices.
When, as army chief, Sisi toppled Mursi, he promised what he
called a political roadmap to democracy. Parliamentary elections
on October 18-19 mark the last step in that process.
His performance on the economy will come under greater
scrutiny as political turmoil eases.
"At the moment, many ordinary Egyptians, due to the fear of
political violence in the country, will be giving Sisi a lot of
leeway - but eventually, the public will want to see results in
economic terms," said H.A. Hellyer, nonresident fellow at the
Brookings Centre for Middle East Policy.
"If the results are not sufficiently big or don't come
quickly enough, be it on the Arabtec deal, the new
administrative capital, or the Suez Canal expansion, Sisi's
popularity could suffer quite substantially as a result."
At an investment conference in March, Sisi said UAE
businessmen Mohamed Alabbar, through Abu Dhabi investment firm
Capital City Partners, would lead the construction of a new
administrative capital. This would include an airport larger
than London's Heathrow and a building taller than Paris's Eiffel
Tower.
Nearly four months after the initial memorandum of
understanding was signed with Alabbar, Egypt's investment
minister said that his company would only take "part of the
project" along with other investors, including China
Construction, which signed a memorandum of understanding of its
own to study "building and financing" part of the project.
Capital City Partners declined to comment.
In another example of the difficulties faced by these
projects, a year after announcing it would build Egypt's first
coal-fired power station, Abu Dhabi-based Al Nowais Investments
said last month the paperwork still had to be finalized.
"I don't think the UAE is pulling out, but UAE companies who
tried to jump on the bandwagon are finding it difficult to
fulfill commitments that were not planned well," said Mohammed
Ali Yasin, managing director at NBAD Securities, the
stockbrokerage arm of National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
FUNDING TROUBLE
On the Arabtec deal, the parties disagree on profit sharing
terms, the government's return for providing the land and state
insistence labour and materials be sourced mostly locally for a
project that will provide very thin margins, said Allen Sandeep,
director of research at Naeem Holdings in Cairo.
It is unclear whether Egypt was swept up in the ambitions of
Arabtec's ex-CEO Ismaik, who promised in June 2014 to make
Arabtec one of the top 10 companies globally by 2018. Ismaik
resigned a week later.
Khadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi, considered a close ally of
Ismaik, has also left his roles as chairman of Arabtec and
managing director of Aabar's parent firm International Petroleum
Investment Co. It is unclear whether his departure is a signal
of Abu Dhabi's waning support for the builder.
A source at Egypt's housing ministry said it was still
waiting for Arabtec, which has posted losses for the past three
quarters, to submit a workable plan detailing how it will build
100,000 homes over five years and the parties have yet to agree
when work will start.
Arabtec also does not have the cash to fund the project
costs upfront - its cash and cash equivalents were 296 million
dirhams ($80.59 million) in arrears as of June 30 according to
its most recent earnings statement.
Financing from Egyptian banks is unlikely due to
insufficient liquidity in the banking system.
Though the Suez Canal extension was raised through a local
investment certificate, analysts say this type of fundraising,
which drew on nationalist sentiment to encourage scores of
Egyptians to buy up certificates, is unlikely to be repeated.
Angus Blair, head of Signet economic forecasting, questioned
the wisdom of megaprojects.
"There have to be other solutions to grow the economy - it's
one of the parts that could be played as an economic vision but
these projects and programs have to be really well thought
through so there is maximization of value and long term
sustainability," he said.
