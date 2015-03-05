CIBC raises offer for PrivateBancorp again
May 4 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc for the second time, highlighting the company's desire to diversify into the U.S. market.
CAIRO, March 5 Egypt's housing minister said on Thursday that talks with Dubai-listed Arabtec are continuing and that he hopes to reach a final deal on a plan to build one million homes before a March 13-15 investment conference in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mustafa Madbouly said Egypt's rights have to be preserved in any deal.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters this week that Arabtec's chairman would meet officials of Egypt's housing ministry to renegotiate terms of the $40 billion plan.
