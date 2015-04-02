(Adds background, context)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 2 Dubai-listed Arabtec
has agreed terms with Egypt's Ministry of Housing for the first
phase of a 280 billion Egyptian pounds ($36.70 billion) plan to
construct one million homes across the country, the builder said
on Thursday.
Arabtec will sign a contract with the ministry "at the
earliest opportunity" for this first phase, according to a
statement to Dubai's bourse.
This will consist of 100,000 units to be built in Egypt's El
Obour and Badr districts, the statement said.
Arabtec agreed in principle a broader plan with Egypt's army
in March 2014 to build 1 million homes in 13 locations across
the country on land provided by the armed forces, before
negotiations switched to being between the contractor and the
housing ministry.
The two sides agreed terms in February, but the contract
which Arabtec subsequently received included less attractive
terms for the company than it had approved, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters last month.
That led senior Arabtec officials to return to Egypt for
fresh negotiations and they have now agreed terms, for the first
phase at least.
Arabtec did not provide any details on how many phases were
in the project or when it might conclude terms on building the
remaining 900,000 units.
Construction on the project had originally been due to start
in the third quarter of 2014, with the first homes to be
delivered in early 2017.
Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar owns 35 percent of Arabtec,
according to Reuters data.
The Egyptian housing project is seen as part of economic and
political support to the country by the United Arab Emirates,
which has provided billions of dollars of aid to Cairo since
Islamist president Mohamed Mursi was ousted in 2013.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
