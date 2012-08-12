U.S.-Cuba policy looms at aviation industry conference
CANCUN, June 6 Less than a year after passenger flights restarted between the United States and Cuba, the future of Cuban travel is once again up in the air.
CAIRO Aug 12 Islamist President Mohamed Mursi ordered Egypt's two top generals to retire, including Hussein Tantawi who led the nation after Hosni Mubarak was ousted, and appointed two generals in their place, the presidential spokesman announced on Sunday.
President Mohamed Mursi also cancelled a constitutional declaration aiming to limit presidential powers which the ruling army council issued in June as the election that brought Mursi to power drew to a close.
Defence Minister Tantawi, who served Mubarak as a minister for 20 years, and Chief of Staff Sami Enan were both appointed as advisers to Mursi. Spokesman Yasser Ali said the changes among Egypt's top brass were effective immediately.
CANCUN, June 6 Less than a year after passenger flights restarted between the United States and Cuba, the future of Cuban travel is once again up in the air.
OTTAWA, June 7 Canada, under pressure from the United States to boost military spending, said on Wednesday it planned to increase its defense budget by nearly three quarters over the next decade as it buys new jets and ships.