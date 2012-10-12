CAIRO Oct 12 Egypt has no foreign military
bases on its soil and has no plans to downsize its armed forces,
said the military spokesman, rejecting media reports claiming
so.
Military aid from the United States of $1.3 billion per year
allows Egypt to reduce its defence procurement related costs,
Colonel Ahmed Ali said in response to reports Egypt's army
contracted with U.S.-based security companies.
"There are no American or foreign military bases in Egypt,"
Ali told reporters on Thursday. "There never has been and there
never will be any foreign military bases in Egypt. This is a
fixed stance in Egyptian national security policy to preserve
national sovereignty.
"Any decision to install military bases in Egypt would be a
political decision taken over many stages including presenting
the matter to the national defence council and parliament for
consideration. But this issue is farfetched."
There are 1,600 Multinational Forces and Observer troops
from the United States, Canada, Australia, France and other
nations in the Sinai to monitor the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace
treaty. The MFO facilities are sometimes mistaken for foreign
bases.
The U.S. Embassy in Cairo issued a statement also denying
the presence of U.S. military bases in Egypt.
"The security and stability of the armed forces cannot
withstand being subject to suspicion or faulted analysis and
guesswork resulting from lack of understanding of how the armed
forces is managed," Ali said.
Egypt's armed forces were thrust to the forefront of
politics when the military council took power from President
Hosni Mubarak in February last year, gradually coming under
immense public scrutiny for what many said was its mismanagement
of the interim period and the army's lack of transparency with
the public.
But after new President Mohamed Mursi reshuffled the
council, installing younger commanders more in tune with a
growingly skeptical public, the military has moved to recover
its image as a professional nationalist institution.
Ali also denied talk that the Egyptian army was being
downsized, saying such talk was "illogical." Egypt's armed
forces are the biggest in the region and U.S. WikiLeaks cables
have cited there was pressure on Egypt to downsize its army.
Ali sought to explain the army's reliance on U.S. military
aid, the subject of much contention among activists and officers
within the military who say the aid arrangement was not in
Egypt's defence interests.
"The U.S. offers Egypt military aid annually worth $1.3
billion," he said. "This aid is a contract in kind and not in
cash. Egypt does not receive money but receives weapons,
equipment and spare parts to develop its armament system. There
are training missions to exchange expertise between the two
countries."
That aid is carried out through contracts set up between
Egypt's armed forces, the U.S. Defense Department and U.S.
private and government security companies, one of which is
Dyncorp International Inc, said Ali.
The U.S. State Department relies on private security
contractors to protect its staff movement in countries across
the Middle East such as Iraq and Egypt and has awarded several
five-year contracts to private security contractors including
Dyncorp worth $90 million to offer services to U.S. Army
personnel in Egypt.
"A contracting company like Dyncorp offers logistical and
administrative services to U.S. technicians and experts training
Egyptian army personnel," Ali said. "This saves Egypt a lot of
money in comparison to what we would spend if we deal with such
visitors on an individual basis. These companies are brokers who
help manage the aid."
The army has been under pressure from activists and
politicians to bring its unannounced defence budget, which
includes a sprawling business enterprise and industrial complex,
to parliamentary oversight.