CAIRO Oct 8 The army chief behind the military
takeover in Egypt said the Muslim Brotherhood had warned him of
attacks if Islamist President Mohamed Mursi were removed from
power, an Egyptian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
In an interview with private daily Al Masry Al Youm, General
Abdel Fatah al-Sisi was quoted as saying that had met Khairat
al-Shater, deputy leader of Mursi's Brotherhood, on June 25,
five days before the mass protests that led to Mursi's removal
on July 3.
"(Shater) threatened terrorist and violent attacks and
killings by Islamist groups that neither he nor the Muslim
Brotherhood could control," the paper quoted Sisi as saying in
the interview, published on Tuesday.
"He said that if the president left his position, these
groups would strike and kill, and nobody could control them,"
Sisi said.
The remark infuriated him, the general said.
"I exploded and told him: 'What do you want? You ruined the
country. You either want to rule us or kill us," Sisi recalled
himself as saying at the meeting which also included Saad
al-Katatni, leader of the Brotherhood's political wing.
It was not possible to get comment from the Brotherhood, as
much of the senior leadership, including Shater, have been
arrested in a crackdown. A court order has also banned the
group.
Since Mursi's overthrow, Sinai-based Islamist militants have
launched attacks almost daily on security forces in the area,
which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip one side and the
strategic Suez Canal on the other.
They are the most sustained since an Islamist insurgency
that was crushed by then President Hosni Mubarak in the 1990s.
The Brotherhood denies allegations by the military that it
has any links to the violence.
There are fears an Islamist insurgency may take hold beyond
the Sinai. On Monday suspected militants killed six Egyptian
soldiers near the Suez Canal. Gunmen also killed a police
officer and wounded another in the Suez Canal city of Port Said
on Tuesday, security sources said.
In a meeting with the interior minister on Tuesday, Sisi
said there needed to be more coordination between the army and
police to preserve security.
"It is necessary to pay attention to all the threats that
target Egypt's security and stability," Sisi was reported as
saying according to the state news agency.
At least 57 people were killed on Sunday in clashes between
pro-Brotherhood supporters with security forces and political
opponents, in one of the bloodiest days since the military
deposed Mursi.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick,; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Angus
MacSwan)