UPDATE 1-S.Korea's March crude imports from Iran hit record high
* March Iranian crude imports at 2.26 mln T, up 118.8 pct y/y
DUBAI, July 30 European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton met ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Monday evening and held two hours of "in depth" discussions with him, Ashton's spokesperson said.
Reporting the meeting on her Twitter account, Ashton's spokesperson, Maja Kocijancic, did not say where the talks had taken place.
(Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* March Iranian crude imports at 2.26 mln T, up 118.8 pct y/y
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects that it hopes will push economic growth above 7 percent from next year, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.