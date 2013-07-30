DUBAI, July 30 European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton met ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Monday evening and held two hours of "in depth" discussions with him, Ashton's spokesperson said.

Reporting the meeting on her Twitter account, Ashton's spokesperson, Maja Kocijancic, did not say where the talks had taken place.

