CAIRO Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood parliamentarian Hassan al-Brins was seriously injured on Friday after his car was chased by unidentified assailants and forced into a collision with a lorry, his Freedom and Justice Party said on its website.

The incident, which occurred in the northern Delta district of Kafr al-Dawar, occurred just days after Brins had received death threats.

The state news agency MENA said his car had collided with a lorry pulling a trailer. His party's website said he had been rushed to hospital by ambulance after his car was chased and shunted in an effort to make it overturn, eventually causing it to collide with the lorry.

Brins is deputy head of the newly elected parliament's health committee and a member of the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), which emerged as the biggest single party in Egypt's parliamentary election.

He is the second Islamist politician to have been injured in a road attack within the last 24 hours.

Another politician, Abdel Moneim Abol Fotoh, was attacked overnight near Cairo by armed men and taken to hospital suffering from concussion.

He was on his way home in his car from a campaign event in the city of Munufeya when three masked men carrying machine guns stopped him, beat him on the head repeatedly, took the car and ran, a member of his campaign team said.

He was a leading Islamist candidate for the Egyptian presidency, but was expelled from the Muslim Brotherhood when he questioned its decision not to put up a presidential candidate.

He was released from hospital on Friday morning, a campaign spokesman said.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Andrew Osborn)