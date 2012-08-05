* Attackers kill 15 Egyptian police, seize vehicles
* Israeli aircraft fire on vehicle
* Israel says some militants killed, no Israelis hurt
CAIRO, Aug 5 Gunmen killed at least 15 Egyptian
policemen in an assault on a police station at the border
between Egypt and Israel on Sunday, before seizing two military
vehicles and attempting to storm the border.
Israel said its aircraft had fired on one of the
commandeered vehicles and that the other had exploded at the
border crossing. Israeli forces were combing the area and some
of the militants had been killed, the Israeli army said.
Egyptian medical and security sources said that 15 Egyptian
policemen had been killed and seven wounded in the assault on
the police station. Israel said no Israelis were hurt.
"The terrorists who killed the Egyptian security men seized
two Egyptian military vehicles and tried to storm the Israeli
border," Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Twitter.
"One of the two Egyptian army vehicles exploded and the
second was targeted by the Israeli air force in the Kerem Shalom
crossing. No injuries on the Israeli side," he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Egyptian
state television reported that an Islamist militant group was
behind the attack.
Gaza Strip's Hamas condemned the killing of the Egyptian
police officers.
Egyptian security sources said the attackers had used a
stolen police vehicle to launch the attack and had fired live
ammunition at police officers at the station.
Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi called for an urgent
meeting with Egypt's military council to discuss the situation,
the Muslim Brotherhood's party said on Facebook.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said the attack showed
the need for Egypt to take action to impose security in the
Sinai peninsula.
A television journalist based in North Sinai said the area
was sealed off by security forces, who had blocked the road from
the main town of al-Arish in the direction of the Gaza border
crossing at Rafah.
Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli air strike killed a
Palestinian gunman from a radical Islamist group and wounded
another as they rode a motorbike in southern Gaza near the
Egyptian border. It was not immediately possible to confirm
whether the two incidents were linked.
Israel has previously accused Palestinian militants in Gaza
of involvement in militant activity in Sinai, where insecurity
has spread since the U.S.-aligned Egyptian president, Hosni
Mubarak, was toppled by a citizen revolt last year.