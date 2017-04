A man shouts anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans at the scene of an explosion near the house of Egypt's interior minister at Cairo's Nasr City district September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Sinai-based Islamist militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis claimed responsibility for a failed attempt on Thursday to assassinate Egyptian Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim.

"God allowed us to break the security system of the minister of interior ... through a suicide operation committed by one of Egypt's lions that made the interior butcher see death with his eyes, and what is to come will be worse," the group said on Sunday in a statement posted on a jihadist Web site.

(Created by Sonya Hepinstall)