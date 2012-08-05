CAIRO Aug 5 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
called for an urgent meeting with the country's military council
on Sunday, the Muslim Brotherhood's party said on its Facebook
page, after an attack on a police station in North Sinai killed
at least 15 policemen.
Egyptian security sources said the attackers had used a
stolen police vehicle to launch the assault - which took place
on the border between Egypt and Israel - and had fired live
ammunition at police officers at the station.
Israel said the attack was staged by a group of militants
who had commandeered two Egyptian vehicles and driven them
through a crossing on the Egyptian-Israeli border.