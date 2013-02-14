BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
CAIRO Feb 14 The Egyptian central bank offered to sell $40 million at an auction of foreign currency on Thursday - the same amount it offered at two other auctions held earlier this week.
It is the 22nd such auction since the central bank introduced the sales as part of an effort to avoid a currency crisis triggered by a run on the Egyptian pound.
