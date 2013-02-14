BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
CAIRO Feb 14 Egypt's central bank said on Thursday it accepted bids worth $38.3 million with a cut-off price of 6.7204 Egyptian pounds against the U.S. dollar at its 22nd auction of foreign currency.
The cut-off price at the previous auction, held on Wednesday, was 6.7188 pounds to the dollar.
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.