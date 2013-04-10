BRIEF-Williams Partners prices $1.45 bln of senior notes
* Williams Partners Lp - has priced a public offering of $1.45 billion of its 3.75 pct senior notes due 2027 at a price of 99.949 pct of par
CAIRO, April 10 The Egyptian central bank sold $38.4 million to banks in a foreign currency auction on Wednesday, with a cut-off price of 6.8504 Egyptian pounds to the dollar.
The cut-off price at the previous auction held on Monday was 6.8391 pounds.
The central bank introduced the foreign exchage auctions at the end of December as part of an effort to stave off a currency crisis triggered by a run on the pound, which has lost a tenth of its value since the start of the year.
* Williams Partners Lp - has priced a public offering of $1.45 billion of its 3.75 pct senior notes due 2027 at a price of 99.949 pct of par
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - effective may 30, 2017, co entered into a fifth amendment to uncommitted credit facility with Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A