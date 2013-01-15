CAIRO Jan 15 The Egyptian pound weakened
at a central bank auction of dollars on Tuesday, the tenth such
sale since it introduced a new regime to reduce pressure on its
currency.
The bank said the cut-off price at the auction was 6.5500
pounds to the dollar - a 0.3 percent fall from Sunday when the
cut-off price was 6.5299 pounds. The central bank said it had
sold $74 million at the auction, less than the $75 million it
had offered.
On the interbank market, the central bank limits trades to a
0.5 percent band above or below the weighted average of bids at
the most recent currency auction. The weighted average on
Tuesday falled to 6.5827 pounds to the dollar from 6.5624 on
Monday.