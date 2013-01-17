CAIRO Jan 17 The Egyptian central bank offered
$75 million to banks on Thursday at its 11th foreign currency
auction, the same amount it had offered at the last auction on
Tuesday earlier this week.
The auctions are part of a shift in currency policy
announced in late December and designed to curb a decline in the
country's foreign reserves, which have fallen to a critical
level. The central bank is holding three auctions this week,
instead of daily sales.
The pound last traded at 6.58 against the dollar on
the interbank market on Wednesday - 6 percent weaker than its
value before the introduction of the central bank dollar
auctions. The reserves stood at $15 billion in December.