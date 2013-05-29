Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
CAIRO May 29 Egypt's central bank sold $38.5 million to banks in a foreign exchange auction on Wednesday, with the cut-off price weakening to 6.9731 Egyptian pounds to the dollar from 6.972 at Monday's auction.
The central bank introduced the auctions at the end of December to help stave off a currency crisis and thwart a run on the pound. Since then, it has allowed the currency to weaken by 11 percent against the dollar on the official market. It has fallen even further on the black market.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.