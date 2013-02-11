US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
CAIRO Feb 11 Egypt's central bank sold $37.8 million to banks at a foreign exchange auction on Monday, slightly less than the $40 million on offer, with the cut-off price coming in at 6.7082 Egyptian pounds to the dollar.
The cut-off price at the previous auction, held on Thursday, was 6.7043 pounds to the dollar.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 1 UBS Group AG is changing the way it pays U.S. financial advisers on retirement accounts before a U.S. Labor Department rule goes into effect next week, and halting the sale of a small number of noncompliant products, a senior UBS wealth executive said in an interview.