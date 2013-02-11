CAIRO Feb 11 Egypt's central bank sold fewer
dollars to banks on Monday than it has since introducing forex
auctions in December to avert a currency crisis, as the United
States urged Cairo to complete an economic aid deal with the
IMF.
The central bank sold $37.8 million for Egyptian pounds at
the auction, less than the $40 million it had offered.
The cut-off price at Monday's sale was 6.7082 Egyptian
pounds to the dollar, fractionally weaker than the price of
6.7043 at the last dollar auction held on Thursday.
A shortage of dollars meant the volume of hard currency
changing hands in interbank trade was low, said one foreign
exchange dealer, noting that the pound continued to trade on the
black market at levels weaker than official rates.
Official rates have fallen to historic lows, with the pound
having lost 8 percent of its value against the dollar since the
central bank introduced the auctions in late December.
The amount the pound can move in official trade is now
limited by a 0.01 piastre trading band imposed by the central
bank last week after new governor Hisham Ramez took office.
"Interbank volumes are very low because all banks are short
of dollars," said a trader, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In official trade, the pound was bid at around 6.72 to the
dollar following Monday's auction. The prices bid by banks at
the auction determine the official exchange rate.
"In the black market we are hearing 6.95," the dealer said.
"The demand is high. There are some orders accumulating from
around a month (ago). We are trying to fulfil demand but it is
difficult."
The auction was the 20th since the central bank initiated
the dollar sales in a bid to bolster what it warned were
critically low foreign reserves following a flight into dollars
by Egyptians worried about their country's political turmoil.
Reserves dipped further in January to $13.6 billion - below
the $15 billion needed to cover three months' worth of imports.
Meanwhile, in unusually blunt comments, Anne Patterson, the
U.S. ambassador to Egypt, said Egypt's government and opposition
must stop ignoring economic problems and work together to fix
them, including securing a $4.8 billion IMF loan that has been
under negotiation for months.
"The talks with the International Monetary Fund need to be
brought to closure," she said in a speech delivered on Sunday, a
copy of which was published on the U.S. embassy's website.
Patterson highlighted Egypt's dwindling foreign reserves and
a growing reliance on imported food and energy as warning signs,
noting that these were key determinants of social stability.
The reserves are kept afloat only due to regular injections
of cash by Qatar and Turkey, she said, noting that a black
market for dollars was growing and the exchange rate "needs to
respect fundamental laws of economics".