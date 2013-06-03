CAIRO, June 3 Egypt's central bank sold $38.8
million to banks in a foreign exchange auction on Monday, with
the cut-off price little changed at 6.9753 Egyptian pounds to
the dollar.
The cut-off price at Thursday's auction was 6.9738 pounds.
The central bank has slowed the speed of the pound's
weakening over the last two weeks, and currency dealers say it
seems reluctant to allow it to weaken below the psychologically
important mark of 7.00 to the dollar.
On the black market, one dealer was offering to buy dollars
on Monday for 7.35 pounds and to sell dollars for 7.40 pounds.
The central bank introduced the auctions at the end of
December to help stave off a currency crisis and thwart a run on
the pound. Since then, it has let the currency weaken by more
than 11 percent against the dollar on the official market.