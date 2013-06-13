CAIRO, June 13 The Egyptian pound inched
slightly lower at a central bank foreign exchange auction on
Thursday, but the currency weakened by much more on the black
market.
The bank said it sold $38.8 million to banks at the auction,
with the cut-off price weaker at 6.9835 Egyptian pounds to the
dollar compared to 6.9813 at Wednesday's auction.
On the black market, the currency weakened, with one dealer
in central Cairo quoting 7.58 pounds to buy dollars and 7.63
pounds to sell dollars, compared to 7.48 and 7.51 on Wednesday.
The central bank introduced the auctions at the end of
December to help stave off a currency crisis and thwart a run on
the pound. Since then, the currency has lost almost 11 percent
of its value on the official market.