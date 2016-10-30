(Adds details, background)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO Oct 30 EFG-Hermes and HSBC have been
selected as consultants for the initial public offer of state
bank Banque du Caire, Egypt's Deputy Finance Minister told
Reuters on Sunday.
"There is no date selected yet for the offering," Deputy
Finance Minister for fiscal policies Ahmed Kouchouk said.
Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said in March that the
government planned to offer 20 percent of Banque du Caire by
increasing its capital through an initial public offering.
A market official with direct knowledge of the issue said
the offering will take place during the first half of 2017.
Banque du Caire, established in 1952, has a capitalisation
of 1.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($180 million). The bank has
around 240 branches and units around the country.
Egypt is struggling to revive its economy since a popular
uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors.
The initial public offering of Banque du Caire, along with
other state companies and banks, is expected to bring in badly
needed dollars to shore up the country's foreign reserves, which
totalled $19.592 billion at the end of September, down from $36
billion five years ago.
Egypt is in the process of securing a $12 billion,
three-year, International Monetary Fund programme but must first
make some painful economic reforms including fuel subsidy cuts
and a devaluation of the pound, which has been held artificially
strong at 8.78 per dollar.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
