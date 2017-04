Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Bahaa El-Din speaks during the opening session of the ''Egypt/GCC Investment Forum - Strategic Partnerships, Economic Synergies'' in Cairo December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

CAIRO Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Bahaa El-Din tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi on Monday, Bahaa El-Din said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

"(Bahaa El-Din) indeed tendered a written resignation from his ministerial position to the prime minister this morning so he can resume his political, party and legal activity outside the government," the statement said.

Bahaa El-Din also held the post of minister of international cooperation in Egypt's army-backed interim government.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mike Collett-White)