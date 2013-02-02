CAIRO Feb 2 The chairman of the state-owned
National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the country's largest bank by
assets, has resigned from his post and his resignation accepted
by the prime minister, the cabinet said in a statement on
Saturday.
Prime Minister Hisham Kandil accepted the resignation of
Tarek Amer on Saturday, the statement said. It did not explain
the reasons behind the move. Amer could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Amer has held the post since 2008, and was responsible for
major administrative and financial restructuring of the bank
during his 5-year post, the cabinet statement said.
The NBE, established in 1898, was the last of Egypt's four
main state-owned banks to bring in managers from the private
sector, in a reform process that began with Banque du Caire in
2000. The banks had struggled under four decades of state
bureaucracy.
Amer brought in 140 new senior managers and 1,500 junior
managers after he took up his position in April 2008.
