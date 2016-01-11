(Adds banker comment, background, detail)
CAIRO Jan 11 Egypt's central bank said on
Monday it had amended credit market rules to encourage banks to
lend to a wider range of clients, as part of efforts to mitigate
credit risk and boost growth.
In a circular published on its website, the central bank cut
the maximum amount that banks are allowed to lend to a single
client to 15 percent of their Tier One capital, down from 20
percent previously, to reduce the risks associated with lending
to a small number of large clients.
In a separate circular, it said that banks were also relying
too heavily on retail lending, including personal, car and
housing loans, and placed new limits on consumer credit.
It also cut the total sum that banks can invest in money
market funds to 2.5 percent of their total deposits in local
currency from 5 percent previously, a move bankers say could
reduce their holdings of Egypt's high-yielding government debt.
The changes follow an announcement by the central bank on
Sunday that it would push ahead with implementing President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's plan to increase bank lending to small
and medium-sized companies (SMEs) as part of efforts to boost
growth and create private sector jobs.
"This will be good for the economy because it will encourage
lending to SMEs and start the ball rolling in the economy and
result in creating more jobs rather than just buying government
debts," one banker said.
The Egyptian government has long been accused of crowding
the private sector out of the credit market, with a huge chunk
of bank funds being invested in treasury bonds and bills at
yields reaching more than 14 percent for seven-year debt.
The consumer credit market has also grown, but business
loans to private sector companies have lagged as banks have
little incentive to offer what they perceive to be riskier loans
and businesses balk at what they consider the high costs.
Economists have long said that a lack of financing to the
private sector, particularly SMEs, has held back investment, job
creation and ultimately growth in Egypt, whose economy has
struggled since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away foreign
investors and tourists.
It grew by about 4.2 percent in the last fiscal year and the
government forecasts growth of around 5 percent in the 2015/16,
although the World Bank has cut its projected growth rate to 3.8
percent due to weaker global growth.
The SME initiative will see banks lend 200 billion Egyptian
pounds ($25 billion) to smaller businesses at interest rates not
exceeding 5 percent. In return, participating banks will be
permitted to reduce their level of required reserves held at the
central bank.
