CAIRO Dec 9 Egypt's state-owned banks are
losing senior specialist bankers to the private sector as a
result of a cap on public sector pay designed to cut government
spending.
The most high profile banker to quit so far is Nidal Assar,
who as central bank deputy governor managed Egypt's foreign
reserves, which are crucial for Egypt's wheat and gas
imports.
Banking sources said at least 150 senior bankers had quit
the central bank and three major state-owned banks since the cap
came into force in July. More were expected to go.
"The public banks will face several challenges in the next
five years," said one banker, declining to be named.
He said the pay cap could hit profits and deter new talent,
and urged the government to exempt banking, energy and
telecommunications, which require high levels of expertise.
"Egypt has a cadre of very good people in the financial
services sector... It would be a great shame for Egypt to lose
that talent, because it takes years to develop," said Angus
Blair, chairman of business and economic forecasting think-tank
Signet.
The pay cap of 42,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,874) a month was
imposed at the central bank and state-owned financial
institutions in July, cutting salaries from an average 140,000
pounds a month for senior executives.
It was imposed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has
urged Egyptians to tighten their belts to help the country
recover from turmoil following the 2011 revolt that toppled
president Hosni Mubarak.
Central bank governor Hisham Ramez said last week he was not
happy about the resignations but expressed confidence in the
state-run banks.
"In the coming period we will add many skills to the
government financial sector from within," he said on a private
Egyptian television channel.
The sources said private banks were luring staff with
offers as high as 900,000 pounds a month.
Bankers said treasury, risk, credit and retail banking were
hardest hit. They said there were offers being made of up to 20
times the pay cap to tempt top talent.
Another source said the cap on state banks saves the
government 72 million pounds annually, a drop in the ocean of
the 5.6 billion pound wage bill and not worth the accumulated
value of the talent that sector could lose.
