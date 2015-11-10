BRIEF-Bank Fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg Q1 net income up 17 pct at 30.5 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 30.5 MILLION +16.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt's third largest state bank, Banque Du Caire, is issuing savings certificates in Egyptian pounds with an interest rate of 12.5 percent, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank is issuing the three-year certificates three days after Egypt's two biggest state banks, Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), raised the interest rates on three-year saving certificates to 12.5 percent, a big jump from the average 10 percent at Egyptian banks.
Earlier on Tuesday Societe Arab Internationale de Banque , said it is issuing three-year savings certificates in Egyptian pounds also at a 12.5 percent interest rate. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Nadia El Gowely)
* Q1 revenue 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago