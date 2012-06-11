* New section on Islamic banks planned for banking law
* Experts see chance of rapid growth in Egypt
* Islamic banks in Egypt now dwarfed by conventional banks
By Ahmed Lotfy
CAIRO, June 11 The political party of Egypt's
Muslim Brotherhood, which has the biggest bloc in parliament, is
proposing changes to the banking law with the goal of boosting
the market share of Islamic banks to 35 percent in five years
from 5 percent now, a party member said.
Ahmed al-Najjar, a member of the Freedom and Justice Party's
economic committee, told Reuters that the proposals envisaged a
new Islamic banking section being added to the law, which now
has no specific regulations covering Islamic banks.
Draft amendments to the law have been presented to
parliament but no date has been set to discuss them, he said.
Bankers say last year's revolt which toppled President Hosni
Mubarak, whose regime neglected or discouraged Islamic finance
for ideological reasons, has cleared the way for growth of
Islamic finance in the Arab world's most populous nation.
They say the business needs a regulatory framework before it
can grow but that the nation of 82 million people, who are
overwhelmingly Muslim, offers an attractive market. Islamic
finance obeys religious principles such as bans on the payment
of interest and pure monetary speculation.
EXPERTS
According to a copy of the proposals obtained by Reuters,
each Islamic bank would be required "to form an independent
sharia (Islamic law) authority" with no less than three sharia
experts who were registered with the central bank. Each expert
would be allowed to serve with a maximum of two banks in Egypt.
These sharia boards would supervise the banks' activities.
Islamic banks would be requested to create sharia-compliant
instruments and a money market for surplus cash, according to
the draft amendments.
One article states that Islamic banks must "insure customer
deposits according to takaful Islamic insurance while not
violating Islamic sharia rules".
The proposals also outline steps which conventional banks
would need to take in order to open Islamic banking windows,
keeping those accounts separate from their conventional
accounts.
More than two decades ago, Egypt was a pioneer in Islamic
finance, before development was slowed by a scandal over money
management firms that touted Islamic investments at returns
above prevailing interest rates.
Egypt now has 14 Islamic banking licences. Operators include
three full-fledged Islamic banks, such as Faisal Islamic Bank of
Egypt, and several with Islamic windows, including
National Bank of Egypt and Ahli United Bank, part of
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank group, experts say.
The roughly 200 branches and 120 billion Egyptian pounds
($19.9 billion) of assets in Egypt's Islamic banking industry
are dwarfed by Egypt's conventional banks. Total assets of the
entire banking sector are about 1.3 trillion pounds, the latest
central bank data show.
By comparison, Islamic banks account for over a quarter of
assets in the Gulf's commercial banking market, according to an
estimate by consultants Ernst & Young.
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Andrew Torchia)