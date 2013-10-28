* "Egypt's Jon Stewart" angers both political sides
* Prosecutor pursues complaint after return to TV Friday
* Comedian says against "fascism" of religion or nation
CAIRO, Oct 28 A comedian who outraged Egypt's
now deposed Islamist rulers with his satirical TV show is to be
investigated by the current army-backed government, a state-run
newspaper reported on Monday.
Bassem Youssef, often called Egypt's answer to U.S. satirist
Jon Stewart, returned to the airwaves on Friday for the first
time since the army ousted Mohamed Mursi, the Islamist president
he used to lampoon in jokes and song-and-dance routines.
Youssef turned his comic jibes on the new government, joking
about the popularity of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
and implying that no one had heard of interim President Adly
Mansour.
The programme was enough for public prosecutor Hisham
Barakat to launch an investigation, after a viewer complained
that it had harmed the public interest and risked creating chaos
in the country, Al-Ahram newspaper reported.
Youssef, who was arrested under Mursi's government and
appeared in court on charges - later dropped - of insulting the
president and Islam, carefully poked fun at various political
camps in Friday's broadcast, but stopped short of an outright
assault on Sisi, whose image adorns posters across Cairo.
His arrest under Mursi was criticised by liberals who said
the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak was going back
toward autocratic rule.
With a new military-backed government in place, activists
say similar assaults on press freedom and on other civil
liberties like the right to protest, seem all too likely.
"I am not with the (Islamists), who attacked us and called
us heretics ... and publicly called for our imprisonment,"
Youssef said on his Friday show.
"At the same time, I am not with hypocrisy, deification of
individuals and creation of pharaohs," Youssef said. "We are
afraid that fascism in the name of religion gets replaced with
fascism in the name of nationalism."
Mursi's ouster on July 3 was followed by the worst violence
in Egypt's modern history, including the violent clearing of
Muslim Brotherhood protest camps in which hundreds of the
group's supporters were killed.
Thousands more, including the movement's leadership, have
been arrested.
(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)