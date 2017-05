CAIRO May 17 The board of Egypt's Beltone Financial has agreed to a one billion Egyptian pound ($112.6 million) capital increase, a company official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The increase will come in the form of a public offering to existing shareholders and aims to expand the company's operations both inside and outside of Egypt, the official said.

($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)