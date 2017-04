CAIRO Two Koreans and an Egyptian driver were killed by a blast on a tourist bus in the Sinai peninsula near Egypt's border with Israel on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said.

The cause of the explosion, which wounded 14 other Korean tourists, was not immediately clear. Islamist militants based in the largely lawless Sinai have stepped up attacks on security forces since president Mohamed Mursi's downfall in July, killing hundreds.

The violence is damaging Egypt's struggling tourism industry, a pillar of the economy.

