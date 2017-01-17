DUBAI Jan 17 Egypt could issue a U.S. dollar
sukuk later this year after its planned conventional bond,
government representatives said on Tuesday at the first stop of
the country's bond roadshow in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, according to
investors attending the presentation.
Egypt plans to issue a conventional bond which could go up
to $2.5 billion in size, investors said. The exact timing of the
debt sale will be decided over the coming days, but the
consensus is that the deal could be launched soon after the
investor meetings, scheduled to end in London on Jan. 23.
The meetings with investors in the United Arab Emirates,
which were held in the morning in Abu Dhabi and at lunch in
Dubai, saw a big turnout, one investor noted.
The government presentation was focused on positive factors
such as the $12 billion loan received from the International
Monetary Fund, planned economic reforms and the positive effects
of the currency flotation implemented in November last year.
Though the presentation was "compelling", according to one
investor, Egypt's representatives did not give clear answers to
questions regarding Egypt's arrears owed to foreign oil
companies, and did not provide a net amount of outflows versus
inflows, said the same investor.
The government representatives gave no specific pricing
indications during the Tuesday meetings, but a banker close to
the situation said the bond sale was expected to offer a premium
of about 20 basis points to Egypt's existing curve - although
the final spreads will ultimately depend on the actual size of
the issuance.
The bond roadshow will continue this week with meetings in
New York on Jan. 18, Boston on Jan. 19, Los Angeles on Jan. 20
and London on Jan. 23.
The potential bond issuance will have a tenor of five and
ten years, with a thirty-year tranche also being considered. BNP
Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Natixis are the joint lead
managers.
The sovereign is rated B3 stable by Moody's and B stable by
Fitch.
