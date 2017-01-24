BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has provided updates on sizes and pricing for a triple-tranche US dollar bond deal, according to a lead.
The sovereign has set yield on an expected US$1.75bn five-year bond at 6.125%. The notes were initially marketed at 6.375-6.625%.
Guidance for a 10-year tranche with an expected US$1bn size has been set at 7.50-7.625%, to price in range. The notes were initially marketed at 7.625-7.875%.
Guidance for a 30-year tranche with an expected US$1.25bn size has been set at 8.375-8.50%, to price in range. That compares to an initial marketing level at 8.625-8.875%.
Combined order books are in excess of US$13.5bn, with a skew towards the five-year.
The 144A/Reg S offering is being run by BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Natixis.
The sovereign is rated B3/B (Moody's/Fitch). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast